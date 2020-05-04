Sioux City councilman discusses importance of following CDC guidelines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings, or masks, in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. One city councilman says he has noticed, not everyone in the community has been taking that recommendation seriously.

"This is something we as a community need to take very seriously," said Alex Watters, Sioux City City Councilman.

Watters says lately, he's observed Sioux City residents start to relax on certain directed health measures.

"We need to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings, and things like that," said Watters. "Our numbers are going to continue to increase the more and more we continue to interact with one another."

Watters says he has been in communication with those on the front lines in regards to the virus.

"I know our health care community is concerned," said Watters. "We're ordering more ventilators, we're trying to ramp up our measures. Because we are in the news- we are seeing our numbers continue to increase, and it's something that really concerns me as a council member."

The councilman says he knows a lot of people in the community, including himself, who have "quarantine fatigue."

But says the more we stick to CDC guidelines, the faster we will hopefully get back to normal.

"This virus is not isolated to one employer or one job site, or one community," adds Watters. "These are our neighbors, these are the people that shop at our stores and eat at our restaurants, and live next door. We need to continue to ban together to practice these things and slow the spread and not overwhelm our area hospitals."

There are ways to make your own mask if you don't have one.

