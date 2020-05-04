Sioux City man arrested for firing weapon in city limits Sunday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Police have arrested a Sioux City man after gunshots were reported Sunday night.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, 26-year-old Jason Mota has been charged with discharging a weapon in city limits, carrying a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Sioux City police say on May 3 at about 9:36 p.m. they received a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Jackson Street.

Based on witness information, officers located Mota at his residence in the 1600 block of Jackson Street. Police say after searching Mota's residence they found and seized several firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police say no one was injured and no residences were struck during this incident.