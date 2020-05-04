Siouxland doctor answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City (KTIV) -- Dr. Mike Kafka of UnityPoint Health answers your questions about COVID-19.

Question: Is COVID-19 more like tuberculosis of the flu?

Dr. Mike Kafka, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's: It's definitely much more like the flu. They're both viral infections, cause respiratory infections, that can cause pneumonia and they're transmitted the same way, through droplets or people touching contaminated surfaces and then rubbing their face, touching their eyes, getting it into their nose or mouth. Tuberculosis is a bacteria, and what's unique about it is that a person that's infected, as they breathe or cough, bacteria is released, and they will actually suspend it in the air for a couple of hours, so they may leave a room they've been in and someone can walk in sometime later and then inhale it and potentially become infected.

Question: Are there times when you don't have to wear a mask in public or should you wear it all of the time, even at parks or out on a walk?

Dr. Mike Kafka: I think the key word in that is public. If you are going to be someplace that there are other people, and you have a chance of being in that six-foot radius, that it's recommended you maintain, in that case, I would have your mask with you and have it on. But if you're outdoors working in your yard or walking and don't plan on encountering other people, there's no need to actually have your mask on at that time.

Question: If you are having difficulty breathing or experiencing chest pain, what should you do?

Dr. Mike Kafka: If you're having problems catching your breath, running a fever, and are at risk of having COVID-19, or another kind of infection, I would strongly recommend, if you feel uncertain or very concerned, I would make sure you get to the emergency room, call 911. If you're having any sort of symptoms like chest pain, it could suggest that you might be having a heart attack or symptoms of a stroke. Do not be concerned that you could get COVID-19 if you come to the emergency room, we do segregate people with respiratory symptoms from those coming in for other reasons. The sooner you can come in for those kind of conditions and get treatment, the better chances that you'll have a good recovery.

If you have a medical question about COVID-19, email it to connect@ktiv.com.