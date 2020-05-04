South Dakota reporting 817 active COVID-19 cases, 1,830 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Public health officials say there are 817 active COVID-19 cases in the state of South Dakota as of May 4. Thus far, there have been 2,668 confirmed positive cases of the virus in South Dakota, an increase of 37 since Sunday.

Out of those cases, 69 are currently hospitalized with a total of 211 South Dakotans ever being hospitalized.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,830 of the state's cases have recovered. Health officials have confirmed 21 virus-related deaths, no new deaths have been reported since May 1.

South Dakota says 18,713 people across the state have been tested for the virus and 16,045 of them came back negative.

South Dakota health officials say 2,170 of the state's positive cases were confirmed in Minnehaha County, where Sioux Falls is located. The county with the second most confirmed cases in South Dakota is Siouxland's Lincoln County with 163 confirmed cases.