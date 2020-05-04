‘Test Iowa’ site opens in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Test Iowa's third COVID-19 testing location opened on Monday in Sioux City at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Department of Human Services employees, volunteers and members of the Iowa National Guard were there to pitch in on what officials are calling a necessary step towards getting back on track.

Monday's site opening is what officials are calling a soft-opening. Around 140-150 COVID-19 tests are available for the day. Throughout the rest of the week, upwards of 300-400 people will be tested per day.

It starts with an application on TestIowa.com.

"Individuals will need to go to testiowa and get approved for the test. There's a series of questions to qualify an individual for the test," said Physcian's Assistant Nylon Schfitt.

Those approved are then directed to the testing site on a certain day and at a specific time.

There, DHS employees, volunteers and members of the Iowa National Guard guide individuals through the testing process.

"Our role here is upon request of the office of Governor Reynolds to support the efforts of Woodbury county and to assist with the testing so that we can ensure our community is staying healthy," said LTC DeAnna Pennings.

As for why Woodbury County is the latest site for mass testing; officials say knowledge of numbers is power in areas like Sioux City.

"I would hope that all Iowans would be able to be be tested to discover if they are carrying the virus. Some do not have any symptoms. If we can track and find people that are ill and see that they become well and protected, and get the care they need, it's going to be easier to get this illness under control," said Schfitt.

These tests will be conducted Monday through Friday for the next two to four weeks, as necessary.

