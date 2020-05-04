Tyson plant in Dakota City delays reopening

Tyson plant in Dakota City delays reopeningNew
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Production will not begin Tuesday, as scheduled, for the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska. That's according to officials with Tyson.
Last Wednesday Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, announced production would be paused from May 1 until May 4. That was so a "deep cleaning" could be done for the entire plant.
Tyson sent KTIV the response below discussing the Dakota City plant's operations:
“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously. We continue to work through processing the large amount of testing data for our 4,300 team members, and therefore have decided to temporarily delay the reopening of our Dakota City facility. We are notifying team members with report for work instructions based on individual’s test results and care and will provide additional updates on our revised re-opening timeline shortly.”Officials response from Tyson.