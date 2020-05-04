Tyson plant in Dakota City delays reopening

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Production will not begin Tuesday, as scheduled, for the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska. That's according to officials with Tyson.

Last Wednesday Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, announced production would be paused from May 1 until May 4. That was so a "deep cleaning" could be done for the entire plant.

Tyson sent KTIV the response below discussing the Dakota City plant's operations: