What to know before getting a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many are familiar with the saying "a pet is for life, not just for Christmas." It's a phrase tagged to the unadvised tradition of giving pets as gifts. Now, pet experts are spinning it to say, "a pet is for life, not just for lockdown."

There are many reasons adopting, buying, or fostering a pet can be beneficial to a household amid these unusual times.

Chris Wall with Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue says these animals could offer a household relief and comfort and the household can do the same for the animal.

"What happens, I think, is that people have the mindset that if they were to adopt a pet right now, then maybe there's more members of the family that are home at the moment given the health concerns that are out there," said Hall.

On the other hand, Hall said it's very important to consider how big of a commitment a pet is both in and out of quarantine.

"Just make sure there is a consideration of what will happen if the people do go back to work, or the children do go back to school, that there will be somebody at home to care for the animal," said Hall.

The worry is that these animals might be abandoned once life goes back to normal.

Hall says the best way to prevent this is to be educated.

"People who are adopting animals are adopting them for themselves. They're not adopting them for their granddaughter or for their great aunt. They come in and they particularly want a dog or a cat that they are going to hold onto," said Hall.