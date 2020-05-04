Woodbury County reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, total case count surpasses 1,200

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Monday morning, the Siouxland District Health Department released new numbers for Woodbury County.

According to the department, there are 94 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,252. Today, SDHD reported 77 hospitalizations so far, but 27 individuals have recovered.

SDHD also says, so far 277 people have recovered in the county. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths.

In total, 3,953 Woodbury County residents have been tested, according to SDHD.