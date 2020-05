ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Boyden-Hull's Keyton Moser has signed to play basketball at Northwestern College.

The 6'1" Moser averaged over 13 points per game last season, helping the Comets win the Class 2A state championship. Moser shot 53 percent from the field and was third on the team with 71 three-pointers.

Moser led Boyden-Hull in rebounding and in assists as the Comets went 24-3. He joins a Red Raider program that was 20-12 last season.