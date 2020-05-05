Dakota Dunes man arrested after threatening people with a gun at Burbank Beach

UNION COUNTY, South Dakota (KTIV) - The Union County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to Burbank Beach for reports of a man with a gun threatening people on Sunday May 3rd at approximately 7:30pm.

The reporting party said that the man was threatening people and had fired shots.

When deputies arrived on scene they made contact with roughly 30 different individuals.

They identified the suspect as Preston Moss, 18, of Dakota Dunes.

Moss was arrested for Aggravated Assault Felony Two Counts, Commit or Attempt to Commit Felony With a Weapon, Reckless Discharge, Possession While Intoxicated Three Counts, Disorderly Conduct, Underage Consumption of Alcohol, and Concealed Dangerous Weapon To Do a Felony.