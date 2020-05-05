Estherville man arrested after alleged stabbing Monday night

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- An Estherville, Iowa man has been arrested after police were called to a fight Monday, May 4.

According to the Estherville Police Department, 49-year-old Pedro Cesar Orsonio has been arrested for Willful Injury.

Estherville police say at about 10:25 p.m. Monday officers responded to a report of a fight and an individual being stabbed.

Police say the incident occurred at an apartment on 1st Avenue South in Estherville and involved three males at the apartment when a disagreement occurred.

A police investigation alleges two of the males began fighting and during the altercation one of them, a 42-year-old male, was struck with a knife.

Police alleged Orsonio pulled a pocketknife during the fight and stabbed the 42-year-old.

Orsonio was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Emmet County Jail.