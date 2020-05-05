Giving Tuesday Now helping organizations throughout Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Tuesday is the global day of giving and unity. Giving Tuesday Now is an emergency response for organizations helping their communities through the COVID-19 crisis.

"With everything that has been canceled, fundraising events other events, what a great way to let people know that kindness and compassion has not been canceled," said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society Public Relations Volunteer Manager.

The Siouxland Humane Society is just one of many non-profits in need. As of May 4th, Erie said they've helped 148 families by providing over 4,000 pounds of pet food to feed 389 pets.

She said they've also provided veterinary assistance, medications, and other supplies to those in need in this time of crisis.

"We also have pets that come into our shelter that sometimes needs emergency vetting," said Erie. "They might have to go in for a surgery or we have the pets that come in that are special needs. They maybe need insulin. They maybe need a special kind of food. So that all costs. Especially when you are a non-profit organization."

So they need your help. Head to their Facebook Page or to siouxlandhumanesociety.org and make a donation.

"Today is a day to be a hero, said Erie. "Be the one that makes a difference."

We also invite you to join us Tuesday night at 7 on Facebook Live.

KTIV'S Stella Daskalakis will be joined by representatives of the Food Bank of Siouxland, Community Action Agency, the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Siouxland, and the Siouxland Humane Society.