(KTIV) -- Today is "Giving Tuesday Now," a global day of giving and unity.

Giving Tuesday Now is an emergency response for organizations helping their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight on KTIV's Facebook page KTIV's Stella Daskalakis will be joined by representatives from the Food Bank of Siouxland, the Community Action Agency, the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Siouxland and the Siouxland Humane Society.

This Facebook Live is to start at 7 p.m., when it starts you'll be able to watch it by clicking here.

If you're interested in donating to a Siouxland organization for Giving Tuesday Now, check out the following links:

To learn more about Giving Tuesday Now, click here.