Hawkeye Marching Band releases virtual fight song to boost spirits

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa's Hawkeye Marching Band has released a virtual Iowa Fight song to help lift the spirits of Iowans.

According to our sister station KWWL, the video was posted to YouTube Tuesday and shows about 65-band members playing their instruments to the iconic Iowa Fight Song.

Director of the Hawkeye Marching Band, Eric Bush said the video is a gift to the community during a hard, stressful time.

The band wanted to lift the spirits of health care workers, fans stuck in quarantine, and give the UI community something to rally around.

The video also features UIHC doctors, nurses, UI students, as well as University President, Bruce Herald.

To watch the video on YouTube, click here.