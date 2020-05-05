Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee has announced it will be limiting meat purchases at all of its locations starting May 6.

The company said in a press release that due to worker shortages at plants, as well as an increase in meat sales, some meat products may not be available at their stores.

Because of this, the company says each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.