Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 10,111, officials reporting 19 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 408 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 10,111

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 19 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state's total to 207.

The IDPH says the latest deaths were reported between May 3 and May 4:

Allamakee County had one death involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

Black Hawk County had three deaths, one involving a middle-aged adult between 41 and 60, one involving an older adult and one involving an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Dallas County had two deaths with one involving an older adult and one involving an elderly individual.

Jasper County had one death involving an elderly adult.

Linn County had six deaths with one involving a middle-aged adult and the rest involving elderly individuals.

Polk County had two deaths, one involved an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 and the other involving an elderly individual.

Tama County had three deaths all involving elderly individuals.

Woodbury County had one death involving an elderly individual.

As of May 5, state officials say 3,572 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

The IDPH says 50,458 of Iowa's COVID-19 tests have come back negative and there have been a total of 60,569 tests in Iowa.

In all of Iowa, health officials say 407 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are currently 86 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Officials say five of them have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

Officials say 44 of those patients are in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa still has 520 inpatient beds, 72 ICU beds and 57 ventilators still available.