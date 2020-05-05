Lingering morning showers east, strong winds and some spotty late day thunderstorms

Showers continue in northern and eastern Siouxland as the system tracks slowly to the east.



The low is located just off to our north and, as it shifts eastward, winds will become blustery with gusts over 40 miles per hour and possibly up to 50 miles per hour possible later this morning into the mid afternoon.



Western Siouxland sees some sunshine this morning with lingering clouds and some showers east of I-29.



Isolated thunderstorms develop later this afternoon into the evening through the area with some lightning and maybe some small hail possible.



Any of those storms end during the evening hours and winds will quiet down as the system moves out of our area.



Wednesday will be quiet and dry with highs staying just a little below average.



Showers become likely again Thursday, knocking temperatures back into the 50s.



Friday is looking quiet again with sunshine overhead and a return to the low 60s.



With temperatures staying below average, overnight lows could dip into the 30s for much of the area for the end of the week and into the weekend.



Frost will be possible during this time frame.



Some more shower chances will be with us late Saturday and again Monday with a cool and wet pattern carrying into next week.