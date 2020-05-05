 Skip to Content

Menards requiring customers to wear a mask or face covering while shopping

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Menards is changing several of its store policies as they continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has stated on its website that it is updating its store hours and adding additional safety measures.

From now on Menards will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m., with its hours being 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.

On its website, Menards says due to COVID-19 it is requiring all guests to wear a mask or face covering while shopping in one of their stores. If you do not have a mask or face covering, Menards says it will have some available for purchase.

Menards is also asking customers and employees to continue following safety guidelines from the World Health Organization.

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.
  • Maintain social distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Make sure to cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home if you feel unwell.

For the full statement on the store's policy changes, click here.

