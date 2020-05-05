Menards requiring customers to wear a mask or face covering while shopping

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Menards is changing several of its store policies as they continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has stated on its website that it is updating its store hours and adding additional safety measures.

From now on Menards will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m., with its hours being 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.

On its website, Menards says due to COVID-19 it is requiring all guests to wear a mask or face covering while shopping in one of their stores. If you do not have a mask or face covering, Menards says it will have some available for purchase.

Menards is also asking customers and employees to continue following safety guidelines from the World Health Organization.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Maintain social distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others.

Avoid touching your face.

Make sure to cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

For the full statement on the store's policy changes, click here.