Menards requiring customers to wear a mask or face covering while shopping
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Menards is changing several of its store policies as they continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has stated on its website that it is updating its store hours and adding additional safety measures.
From now on Menards will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m., with its hours being 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
On its website, Menards says due to COVID-19 it is requiring all guests to wear a mask or face covering while shopping in one of their stores. If you do not have a mask or face covering, Menards says it will have some available for purchase.
Menards is also asking customers and employees to continue following safety guidelines from the World Health Organization.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Maintain social distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Make sure to cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home if you feel unwell.
For the full statement on the store's policy changes, click here.