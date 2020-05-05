MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center’s Dr. Volz answers questions on COVID-19

As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions and some of you have shared them with us.

Dr. Larry Volz, the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, spoke with KTIV's Matt Breen.

QUESTION: Can you describe the test being used in Sioux City and how long should it take to get results? Do you need a doctors order for test?

DR. VOLZ: In Siouxland, there are several tests that are being offered, and there are multiple labs that it is being sent to. All of these tests utilize a technology called PCR, which is a high-tech way of being able to identify the proteins that are in that virus. Now that test does require a doctor's order to be able to do that, and there are several different ways that you can do that. You can contact your primary care provider and go in and be seen by them. But most importantly if you are having symptoms we request that you call your physician to let them know that you are having those symptoms, and hopefully, they can give you a telehealth conference, and based on those symptoms and evaluations they can refer you in for testing.

QUESTION: Due to exposure our family doctor has recommended all of my household to quarantine for 2 weeks. What is ok for us to do (going out for a walk, going to store for essentials, cutting grass, going to gas station to get gas for lawnmower, going to a big space to film for school project ) without exposing anybody else?

DR. VOLZ: We have to understand quarantine is based on protecting other people in the community. So what you need to do is really stay at home as much as you can, and going to the store and have other people run those errands for you. If you do have to go out, say if you have to go in to have medical care done, you really need to show up and wear a mask when you are going on. But going to the store and those things should really be avoided. Going out for a walk, you can do that as long as you aren't coming into any close contact with other people.

QUESTION: How can it be that all this testing can be done for COVID-19 within just a few weeks, and yet a vaccine can not be found for more than a year?

DR. VOLZ: So the testing is much easier to accomplish than the vaccine is. The vaccine is actually a drug that has to be developed, and then it has to be tested, and then it has to be rolled out. And that process in order to make sure that a drug is going to be spread out among millions of people, we really need to make sure that it is safe. And the testing really doesn't require that same diligence. Plus making a vaccine is a little more complicated and trying to find the exact protein on that RNA virus, that is going to be protective once the vaccine is made.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from around Siouxland.

So, if you have a medical question about COVID-19 that you would like us to ask, you can e-mail it to us at connect@ktiv.com.