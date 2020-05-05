Mobile COVID-19 test site opens in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Norfolk, Nebraska COVID-19 test site had set out 125 tests at the start of the day on Tuesday. And, right at noon, a steady flow of cars began driving through to complete the process.

National Guard personnel say smaller sites like the one in Norfolk are a necessity in flattening the curve in various areas.

Tuesday's test site was not apart of the Test Nebraska initiative but is considered just as important by local health officials.

"In addition to those two teams that are doing Test Nebraska, we have five other teams that are throughout the state of Nebraska doing the mobile testing sites responding to certain areas that need that assistance just because maybe the medical support isn't there. So that's when they ask us to come and to be able to set up shop," said 2nd Lieutenant and Public Affairs Officer Natasha Hilsgen.

While these mobile test sites are very similar to the way the Test Nebraska sites are run, several aspects of the process are done differently.

"The local health department, they're the ones who identify who needs the testing. And then also the duration, so they identify how many people need to be tested and then that will give us where we need to go and for how long we need to do it," said Hilsgen.

Volunteers, medical workers, and national guard members all agree that sites like the one in Nebraska are ultimately about maximizing safety among their own community.

"As a Guard member, we live here, we work here, and we serve here so we're really deeply committed to our state and ensuring the best outcome of those involved because we are apart of this community and we want the best outcome for everybody right now," said Hilsgen.