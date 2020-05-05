Musketeers add difference makers on day two of USHL draft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Musketeers won just 16 of their 48 games last season. But Sioux City plans to be better next season. Phase II of the USHL Draft was Tuesday. The Muskies looking for players who can help right away.

Sioux City had three of the first 12 picks in round one. With the third overall pick, the Muskies chose forward Matteo Costantini from Ontario, Canada. He scored 36 goals in 50 games last season for the Buffalo Junior Sabres.

The seventh pick in round one was defenseman Daniel Laatsch, from Wisconsin. Another defenseman, Mike Adamson, from Massachusetts went number-12 overall.

Musketeer head coach Luke Strand needs guys who are ready to win.

"Predominantly day two is impact players for next season," said Strand, "Not only for next season but if they are a two year player or if they're extended play because of their age, but a little bit older, probably a little bit more experienced. Hopefully get players that can come in and impact our group immediately."

The Muskies moved one spot back in round one and traded for Luke Buss, a forward from Ohio. Sioux City wanted to draft him last season but Tri-City took him instead. Buss had 43 points in 46 games last season at high school powerhouse Shattuck St. Mary's in Minnesota. He could be a difference maker for the Muskies.

"Luke will join us here in the future. He's been a scorer at every stop," said Strand. "To get his scoring, really a player we coveted a year ago in the draft when he went to Tri-City, it was that moment of, that was the man we had marked. We gain a big-time player in the process."

