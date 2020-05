LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Statewide, Nebraska state health officials reported another 355 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday night. That brings the statewide total to 6,438.

Three additional deaths were reported as well, which brings the number of virus-related deaths in Nebraska to 81.

Nebraska officials say out of the 36,194 people tested for the virus, 29,690 of them have come back with no virus detected.

Nebraska doesn't report total recoveries.