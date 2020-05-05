North Sioux City city council votes to reopen, mayor resigns

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) -- The city council for North Sioux City, South Dakota has voted on loosening restrictions for several businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move, made at Mondays meeting, was made in spite of Mayor Randy Fredericksen's efforts to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The vote was 5 to 3.

City council members Doug Berg, Tena Carpenter, and Doug Norby voted against reopening.

Kodi Benson, Lesa Cropley, Lonnie Green, Dan Parks, and Rodd Slater voted to reopen.

Mayor Fredericksen did not agree with the council members' decision to reopen and said their decision may affect the community tremendously.

Fredericksen has since tendered his resignation as North Sioux City's mayor effective Wednesday.

"Yesterday the COVID-19 numbers went up again, and last night the city council chose to open the city up," said Fredericksen.

Fredericksen is in his 5th year as mayor of North Sioux City and his 35th year on the city council, but he says he's stepping down.

He said the safety of the community has always been his main priority and he doesn't feel like the council is putting constituents first.

"We are on the border town of many towns that are shut down, close to 90,000, it's going to swarm us because everyone is tired of being home, and it's going to open a whole can of worms," said Fredricksen.

Effective Tuesday morning, businesses in North Sioux City, South Dakota are able to reopen to serve customers on-site at 50% capacity, with the city council's 5-3 vote, which goes against Fredericksen's wishes.

Mayor, Fredericksen says with case numbers continuing to grow in the area, he expects a lot more cases in the coming weeks by allowing businesses to re-open.

"I think it's too early," said Fredericksen. "The problem here is that North Sioux City is on the border town with Sioux City, Sioux City is shut down until at least the 15th in Woodbury County because we are a hotspot."

Businesses reopening include all restaurants, fitness facilities, casinos, and bars. The businesses will have to meet a number of guidelines in order to reopen.

The restrictions include a six-foot distance between tables and chairs, wearing masks, wiping down frequently touched areas, and even applying plexiglass or similar dividers at retail stores.

But, Fredericksen said even with the implemented safety precautions, he believes it's too early to reopen.

For more information on what businesses can reopen, and the restrictions and guidelines click here.