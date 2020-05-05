Police investigating gunshots fired at parked vehicle in Estherville, IA

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Estherville police are investigating reported gunshots fired Sunday, May 3.

According to the Estherville Police Department, at about 10 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of shots fired between the 1300 block of North 13th Street to the 1300 block North 14th Street. Officers checked the area and no suspicious activity was located.

The following morning, the owners of a vehicle parked at a residence in the area discovered their vehicle had been hit with apparent shotgun birdshot and slugs. Police say the vehicle was hit just above the rear bumper and received considerable damage.

Police say a suspect in the case has been contacted but no charges have been filed at this time.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Officers conducting the investigation are asking anybody that was in the area or observed anything Sunday night in the 1300 block of North 9th Street to contact the police department at (712) 362-3515.

If you live in that area and have a home video system, police would like to view any video footage during that time frame that you may have.