Police seeking public assistance for burglary involving stolen vehicles in Estherville, IA

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Estherville police are asking for the public's assistance for a burglary that occurred back on April 27.

The Estherville Police Department says on the morning of April 27 they responded to a burglary at a local business that builds modular homes.

Police say employees at Green Acres Homes arrived at work that morning to discover two of their vehicles had been taken from the property. Employees also noticed that several tools were missing as well.

Police the vehicles stolen were a White 2005 GMC Sierra pickup with the words "Green Acres" on the side and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a snow plow attached to the front, this vehicle also has "Green Acres" on the side.

Several thousand dollars worth of hand and power tools were also taken from the property during the burglary.

Police say the burglary took place between the hours of 7 p.m. April 27 and 6:30 a.m. April 28.

Anyone with information about this burglary is encouraged to contact the Estherville Police Department (712) 362-3515. Any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case is subject to a $1,000 reward.