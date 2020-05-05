Seaboard Triumph Foods confirms 34 employees have tested positive for COVID-19
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Seaboard Triumph Foods has confirmed a total of 34 of its employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In an official release sent out on Tuesday, the company said two of those employees have recovered from the virus. The company said they have been released by their doctor or local health department and have been cleared to come back to work.
Seaboard Triumph Foods said when they are notified of a positive case in their Sioux City plant, they identify where that person was assigned to and immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with that positive case.
The company said they continue to encourage employees to stay home if they feel sick.
Some of the measures the company has put in place to help combat the spread of the virus are:
- Pre-Screen: We take the temperature of employees at time of entry.
- Face Masks: Employees are required to wear face masks at all times at work, which are being supplied by the company. Face shields have been ordered.
- Regular Monitoring: We’ve instructed the onsite health services office to monitor anyone with flu-like symptoms and determine if there need to be additional steps taken to care for that person.
- Social Distance: STF has implemented physical distancing protocols where possible throughout the operational and employee common areas of the plant. Line speeds have been modified to expand space between employees to the greatest extent feasible. The plant is currently operating at less than full capacity in order to maximize distancing. STF says they have also installed new protective systems like plexiglass dividers on cafeteria tables and expanded seating areas to help our employees maintain physical distancing guidelines in break areas. Clock in/out stations in the plant were rearranged to minimize lines and increase separation at the employee entrance. Break times are staggered to increase separation in common areas. Departments have been placed on staggered start times to reduce congestion.
- Disinfect and Clean Workspaces: STF says it has increased janitorial tasks to include regularly sanitizing all areas of the plant, such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment, and commonly touched surfaces. In addition, STF says they have also begun routinely using antiviral fog in employee common areas and offices. Filters on air handling units were replaced in March.