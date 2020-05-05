Seaboard Triumph Foods confirms 34 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Seaboard Triumph Foods has confirmed a total of 34 of its employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an official release sent out on Tuesday, the company said two of those employees have recovered from the virus. The company said they have been released by their doctor or local health department and have been cleared to come back to work.

Seaboard Triumph Foods said when they are notified of a positive case in their Sioux City plant, they identify where that person was assigned to and immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with that positive case.

The company said they continue to encourage employees to stay home if they feel sick.

Some of the measures the company has put in place to help combat the spread of the virus are: