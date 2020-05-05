Some brighter and warmer weather for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the rain wasn’t as widespread today, it did continue for parts of Siouxland as we all had to deal with cold, gusty winds.

Light shower chances will continue into early tonight before coming to an end with lows near 40.

Wednesday should be a little brighter for us although during the afternoon we can’t rule out a few sprinkles trying to develop with highs in the low 60s.

Rain showers will again become a possibility during the day on Thursday with highs once again near 60.

Friday looks like a bright day but a cool one as morning lows will be in the mid 30s with upper 50s likely for highs.

Another round of showers could enter the picture by Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday dries back out but warming will continue to be a problem with highs still well below average near 60 degrees.

A slight chance of showers could be with us on Monday with better chances of rain again by Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees both days.