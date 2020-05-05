South Dakota reporting 802 active COVID-19 cases, 1,895 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Public health officials say there are 802 active COVID-19 cases in the state of South Dakota as of May 5. Thus far, there have been 2,668 confirmed positive cases of the virus in South Dakota, an increase of 53 since Monday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,895 of the state's cases have recovered. Health officials have confirmed 24 virus-related deaths, three new deaths were reported Tuesday

Out of those cases, 75 are currently hospitalized with a total of 220 South Dakotans ever being hospitalized.

South Dakota says 19,022 people across the state have been tested for the virus and 16,301 of them came back negative.