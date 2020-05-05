What you need to know before getting tested for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Across Siouxland and across the country, more COVID-19 testing sites are becoming available.

The 3rd "Test Iowa" COVID-19 screening site in Iowa opened at the parking lot at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City on Monday.

But, you cannot just simply show up-- there are some steps you need to take beforehand.

First, you answer a few questions to determine your current risk.

The questions will be about your symptoms, where you work and if you've been around someone who has COVID-19 or traveled to virus “hot spots.”

The site says you’ll also receive accurate, evidence-based information on COVID-19.

Then, the site says they prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is more widespread.

Test Iowa will then confirm a time slot for your test and direct you to a drive-through testing location.

If you’ve tested positive, the organization will ask you to answer some questions to help isolate the infection rate. For example, who you might have been in contact with and where you have traveled recently.

The tests will be conducted Monday through Friday for the next two to four weeks.

Officials say throughout the rest of the week, they hope upwards of 300-400 people will be tested per day at the site.