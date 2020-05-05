Woodbury County reports a new COVID-19 death and 63 new cases

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department released new numbers for Woodbury County.

According to the department, there are 63 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,315. Today, SDHD reported 91 hospitalizations so far, but 38 individuals have recovered.

SDHD also says, so far 313 people have recovered in the county. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths. The death reported today was an elderly female (81+) and passed away at a local hospital, according to the report.

In total, 4,053 Woodbury County residents have been tested, according to SDHD.