Answers to COVID-19 questions

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dr. Mike Kafka of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's answers questions about COVID-19,

Question: What will it take for the lock down to be lifted on care centers and assisted living facilities?

Dr. Mike Kafka, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's: I'm afraid it is going to be quite some time before those isolation precautions that are being taken can be removed. I think what's going to be required is an effective vaccine that can be given to various health care workers, particularly workers at those locations, and for the rest of the population to get enough immunity through vaccinations, that the likelihood of something entering into those facilities is minimal. So I'm thinking probably into next year, maybe 15-16 months.

Question: I have asthma. How can I tell the difference between COVID-19 respiratory problems and asthma because of the difficulty breathing?

Dr. Mike Kafka: I think the biggest distinguishing factors would be, usually with COVID-19, there are other symptoms to indicate there's an infection going on. The person would be experiencing fever, have muscle aches, a headache, fatigue, the sort of things you would normally expect with the flu or influenza. You would expect to have those features going along with asthmatic exacerbation or an attack.

Question: What is the treatment for COVID-19 patients in Sioux City?

Dr. Mike Kafka: Certainly the remdesivir that's been released, about one-and-a-half million doses, the distribution of that is being controlled by the government, and that's being channeled to those areas that are truly the hot spots like New York City, Detroit, Denver, those sorts of locations. I believe it's going to be some time before that becomes available for us here locally. In terms of the hydroxychloroquine, I think that is still being used. It didn't pan out in the studies they've had so far, in that it's not as effective as they hoped. It also has possible issues with some side effects, which does limit its use. It's restricted mainly to those who are really severely ill. And as far as the convalescent plasma program, that just kind of kicking off here in Sioux City. I know there have been a number within the UnityPoint Health system who have received it. We've had several patients we've transfused with it here. We're hoping to expand that, particularly as we have more donors who show up and are daily donating plasma for the program.

