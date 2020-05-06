Cherokee’s Nichols to play basketball at Sioux Falls

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Cherokee junior JeMae Nichols has committed to play basketball at the University of Sioux Falls.

Nichols was a first-team All-State pick last season when she led the Lakes Conference in scoring at over 19 points per game. She also led the conference in steals and blocks and was second in rebounding at over 7 caroms a game.

Nichols follows former Cherokee star Kaely Hummel to USF. Hummel just wrapped up an All-American career for the Cougars.