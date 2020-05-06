Gehlen Catholic School honors class of 2020 with ‘Senior Sign Parade’

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- High school seniors around the country have had to face the hard news their final semester would be spent at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No prom, no in-person graduation… none of the traditional trappings to wrap up more than a decade of academic achievement.

But, some students will still get their due.

While their senior year was nothing like what they expected, leaders with Gehlen Catholic School wanted to show support for the class of 2020.

"I kind of wanted them to know that we are remembering you," said Amy Jungers, Developmental Director for Gehlen Catholic.

Many yard signs can be found around Siouxland for the class of 2020.

The Gehlen Catholic School community has created some of those signs.

Jungers says she wanted to let students know their school was behind them.

"We sent an email out to our senior class today and their parents letting them know that we are honoring you at Gehlen Catholic even though we can't be with you physically in our four walls. We want to let you know that we are supporting you 100%, we are going to miss you at the end of May when you go off to your next adventure," said Jungers.

Jungers says four local banks in Le Mars made the 'Senior Sign Parade' possible.

"They're going through a reality that none of us can relate to right now and we're trying our best to lift them up today. They had no idea we were going to purchase yard signs for them and the best part is is we didn't even purchase them. Our community has come together for our seniors," said Jungers.

She adds, seniors, parents and the community are free to check out the signs.

"Small town life is the best life we can live. All of these businesses maybe know one of the students here who are seniors and they feel that personal connection. You don't even have to be a senior to know the impact that COVID-19 has been having. So any students that aren't in school right now their parents are empathizing with them especially when they look at this senior class realizing they're missing out on their last months together," said Jungers.

Jungers says it's nice to see the community come together to support the seniors in this difficult time.