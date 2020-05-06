Gov. Reynolds announces more Iowa businesses, campgrounds can reopen on May 8

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster Emergency proclamation Wednesday, allowing more businesses to begin reopening across the state.

The proclamation permits dental services to resume statewide in compliance with guidelines adopted by the Iowa Dental Board. It also permits some additional businesses and establishments to reopen throughout Iowa in a limited fashion with appropriate public health measures in place.

The changes to business operations are effective as of 5:00 a.m. on May 8, 2020. Statewide, campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities, and medical spas may reopen in a limited fashion with appropriate public health measures in place.

Fitness centers, malls and other retail establishments in the 22 Iowa counties that did not ease restrictions on these businesses on May 1 may also reopen in a limited fashion with appropriate public health measures in place.

Those 22 counties include: Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, and Woodbury counties.

The full proclamation can be found here.