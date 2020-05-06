Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 10,404, officials reporting 12 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials reported 293 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 10,404.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 12 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state's total to 219.

The IDPH says these latest deaths were reported between May 4 and May 5:

Black Hawk County had one death involving an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Clayton County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Jasper County had two deaths involving elderly individuals.

Linn County had two deaths, one involving an elderly individual and one involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

Marshall County had one death involving an older adult.

Muscatine County had one death involving an older adult.

Polk County had three deaths involving elderly individuals.

Woodbury County had one death involving an older adult.

Currently, state health officials say 3,803 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Health officials say out of the 63,171 Iowans tested for COVID-19 a total of 52,767 of them came back negative.

In all of Iowa, officials say 414 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state health officials, there are 99 COVID-19 hospitalized as of May 5. Of those patients, 15 were submitted between May 4 and May 5.

Officials say 45 of those patients are in Intensive Care Units and 36 are on ventilators. There are still 516 inpatient beds, 71 ICU beds and 49 ventilators available in northwest Iowa.