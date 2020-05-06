Iowa governor traveling to D.C. Wednesday; no daily news conference to be held

WASHINGTON (KWWL) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be traveling to Washington, D.C. Wednesday, according to her office.

Gov. Reynolds is to provide President Trump and his coronavirus task force an update on the status of COVID-19 cases in Iowa. She will be discussing with him the state’s efforts to reopen.

Right now, 77 of Iowa's 99 counties have been given the green light to reopen restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores. If they have chosen to do so, they must follow public health guidelines and can only open at 50% capacity.

Religious and spiritual gatherings can also resume in the 77 counties.

There will be no press conference Wednesday, but they'll resume upon the governor's return later this week.