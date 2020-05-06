Iowa National Guard plays important role at Test Iowa site

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many weeks ago, the Iowa National Guard was called on to help assist in the various COVID-19 test sites around the state.

This week, it's members from Sioux City and the surrounding areas that are being called on.

As they work with nurses, volunteers, medical officials, and others throughout this process, their role is considered to be crucial by many.

In the weeks leading up to Monday's site opening, the national guard did not receive any specific instructions on training for the Test Iowa process alone, but they were briefed on how to prepare.

"We provide the guard, the soldiers, and airmen, with exceptional training throughout the month and during their annual training to really support anything that is asked of us," said Captain Sam Otto.

What are the specific roles of the members of the National Guard at this site? Officials say those vary based on what's needed of them.

"At the Iowa Testing site, we're supporting the Iowa Department of Public Health. We're directing traffic, for traffic control, and then we're also providing some logistical coordination and planning," said Capt. Otto.

Regardless of the duties given, to an individual or the National Guard as a whole, officials say assisting at a site is one step closer to ensuring the safety among their community.

"I think for the most part it's about Iowans helping Iowans. We live and work in the community that we serve and this is a great opportunity to showcase that and assist the local community," said Capt. Otto.