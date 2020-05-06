MercyOne shows their support to nurses on National Nurses Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- National Nurses Day is May 6th. This year, the day is seen as more important than ever, as nurses throughout Siouxland have been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic.

To show their appreciation, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center gave each nurse and their colleagues a special prayer card and pocket cross.

The prayer is specifically for those in the medical field.

Organizers at the hospital also had several activities planned for each day of the week for their nurses, to help lighten the mood and show their support.

There has also been an outpour of support from local restaurants.

Many establishments have shown their appreciation by offering complimentary meals to nurses in Siouxland.