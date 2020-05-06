Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 6,771

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported Wednesday that there have been four more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state's total since the outbreak to 86.

Thus far, Nebraska has had 6,771 total COVID-19 cases, that's an increase of 333 since Tuesday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says out of the 37,829 people tested for the virus, 30,987 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't report the total number of recovered cases.