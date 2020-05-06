Nebraska man who shot at Iowa trooper sentenced to 25 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A judge has handed down a 25-year prison sentence to a man charged with shooting at an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a December 2019 traffic stop in Sioux City.

Anthony Walls was arrested on six charges, including attempted murder. In a plea agreement, the attempted murder charge will be dropped in the case.

Walls was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a traffic stop in December, on South Lewis Boulevard. Walls resisted, when the trooper approached Walls to take him into custody. Authorities say Walls pulled a gun out and fired two shots at the trooper, before running into South Ravine Park. He was captured about 20 minutes later.