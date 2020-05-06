Rain returns for Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another day of below average temperatures across the region with a few very light isolated showers.

We’ll clear things out some tonight with lows dipping into the upper 30s to near 40.

Then chances of rain become good again on Thursday, especially by the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.

The rain should move out Thursday night with a lot of sunshine expected on Friday although highs will stay cool in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will be increasing Saturday morning and by the afternoon we’ll see a chance of rain showers again with highs near 60.

We could see a slight chance of a showers continuing into Mother’s Day on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday likely stays dry but cool as we’ll once again be in the upper 50s.

Then chances of a few showers will be around on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs on Tuesday near 60 with Wednesday being a touch warmer in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll also have to watch many of our mornings from Friday through Tuesday when lows will be heading well down into the 30s and areas of frost could be possible.