Slightly warmer with a little more sunshine Wednesday

A few light showers are moving north to south through the area early this morning.



Those should end mid-morning with mostly cloudy skies staying through the middle of the day before some clearing begins.



Even still, a few hit-or-miss showers could redevelop late in the afternoon with only very light rain possible.



Highs stay a little below average but warmer than yesterday with low 60s expected.



Clearing continues overnight and, with light winds in place, temperatures will fall to near 40 near Sioux City and into the 30s north.



Showers move in Thursday especially by the afternoon and the rain continues into the nighttime before it wraps up.



Most of us are looking at a quarter to half inch of rain by the time it ends Thursday night.



We only reach the upper 50s Thursday and Friday and see lows in the low to mid 30s starting Friday morning and lasting into the beginning of next week.



Frost will be possible for most of these mornings.



After a dry Friday and start to Saturday, more showers arrive by the afternoon Saturday and could last into Sunday morning.



Monday looks dry but showers could return Tuesday and Wednesday as the cool and damp pattern continues.