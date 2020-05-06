South Dakota reporting 773 active COVID-19 cases, about 71% of cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Public health officials reported Wednesday there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases in the South Dakota.

Thus far, there have been 2,779 confirmed positive cases of the virus in South Dakota, an increase of 58 since Tuesday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,977 of those cases have recovered, bringing the state's recovery rate to about 71%.

State health officials 72 people are currently hospitalized with a total of 230 South Dakotans ever being hospitalized.

On Wednesday, South Dakota confirmed five new virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 29.

As of May 6, officials say 19,416 people in South Dakota have been tested for the virus and 16,637 of them came back negative. That's about 86% of all tests done in the state.