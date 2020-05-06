Two Sioux City hospitals treating 85 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Two Sioux City hospitals say they are providing care to over 80 COVID-19 patients.

In a joint statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health St.-Luke's said they are treating 85 COVID-19 patients in their facilities. On Tuesday, the two hospitals said they were treating 97 patients for COVID-19.

In the statement, the hospitals said they are committed to protecting the privacy of the patients and cannot provide specific details regarding any individual patient in their care.

Hospital officials say the medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for screening, testing and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.