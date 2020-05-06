Tyson plant in Dakota City to reopen on May 7

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A Tyson plant in Dakota City, Nebraska is set to resume operations Thursday, May 7.

Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, temporarily paused production at the plant back on April 29.

Tyson says now that they've completed processing test results for employees they will resume limited operations at the Dakota City plant.

The company says during the pause they conducted deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire plant. Officials say all returning employees have been tested, and any employee who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they've been cleared to return to work.

Company officials say they've put into place several safeguards at all of their facility to protect employees, such as: