Tyson plant in Dakota City to reopen on May 7
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A Tyson plant in Dakota City, Nebraska is set to resume operations Thursday, May 7.
Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, temporarily paused production at the plant back on April 29.
Tyson says now that they've completed processing test results for employees they will resume limited operations at the Dakota City plant.
The company says during the pause they conducted deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire plant. Officials say all returning employees have been tested, and any employee who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they've been cleared to return to work.
Company officials say they've put into place several safeguards at all of their facility to protect employees, such as:
- Taking worker temperatures and installing more than 150 infrared walk-through temperature scanners in facilities.
- Conducting wellness checks and screening workers for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath
- Supplying facial coverings to every team member and requiring they are utilized.
- Providing additional hand sanitizer stations.
- Implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, providing more breakroom space, erecting outdoor tents for additional space for breaks where possible, and staggering start times to avoid large gatherings as team members enter the facility.
- Designating monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing.
- Relaxing the attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they're sick and eliminating the waiting period for eligibility on short-term disability benefits so workers can receive pay while they're sick with the flu or COVID-19.
- Education is an important part of our efforts and we’re doing our best to ensure our team members understand risk factors so that they can stay safe at work and at home.