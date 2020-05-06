UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s moves patients out of Sioux City as part of COVID-19 plan

Sioux City (KTIV)- UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's revealed it had made the decision, on Tuesday, to send several COVID-19 patients from Sioux City to other UnityPoint locations.



The hospital called it a proactive move in the next step of its COVID-19 plan, which includes opening up more beds in the intensive care unit.

A member with their marketing communications department released this statement:

“Yesterday, we made the proactive decision to transfer four patients to enable us to transition to the next phase of our COVID-19 surge plan, which is increasing the number of ICU beds at St. Luke’s. Prior to COVID-19, we had an 18-bed ICU with an average daily census of approximately 10-12 patients. Currently, our ICU is a 30-bed dedicated COVID-19 unit with 6 more non-covid ICU beds in another area of the hospital. Our next phase of our plan is to be at 44 ICU beds. It takes a significant amount of work to prepare another area of the hospital to care for ICU patients.

The safety and care of our patients, their families and our team members remains our top priority.”



The move is meant to alleviate some pressure from the front-line healthcare members.

