Weather helping farmers start their crops

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Weather is the biggest factor that influences the development of crops.

If the conditions are right, planting season begins in mid-April.

Despite COVID-19 affecting farmers tremendously, the weather has been on their side and that's helped them start their crops.

Field Agronomist Joel Dejong said this year temperatures were average, and moisture conditions were dry which created great conditions to plant seeds.

"We had a very great start this year. The USDA in Iowa report of the crop progress that was released Monday said that the Northwest crop reporting disrtict had 89% of the core planted already, and the west central district including Sioux City had 82%" said Joel Dejong, Field Agronomist.

Dejong said the five-year average is about 46%, so farmers are well above average this year.

"That is one positive in agriculture, and on the same side, there are not very many positives in agriculture right now. Crop prices have not been good, and they have dropped again, livestock prices have been struggling, milk prices are struggling," said Dejong.

He said compared to last year, and with COVID-19, getting a healthy crop in the ground is an important first step to a great growing season.

Dejong added that with this weekend's colder temperatures, farmers will need to pay close attention to their soybeans. He said anything below 28 degrees can damage their crops.