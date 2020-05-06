 Skip to Content

Western Christian football standouts make college commitments

Western Christian's Levi Vanden Bos and Dyson Kooima have made their college choices.

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) -- Western Christian's Levi Vanden Bos has committed to play football at South Dakota State.

As a junior last season, Vanden Bos had 47 tackles, including ten tackles for loss. Vanden Bos is 6'3" and 210 pounds with one year of high school left.

Wolfpack senior cornerback Dyson Kooima has committed to play at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa. Kooima was a captain last year for a Western Christian team that went 8-2 and made the playoffs.

