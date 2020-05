SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Siouxland District Health reports the fourth death from COVID-19. The report says the individual was an older male (61-80) and passed away at home.

According to the release, SDHD says there are 24 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,339. SDHD also reports 314 recoveries and 4,094 total tests completed.