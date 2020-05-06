Work continues on I-29 bridge replacement in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Department of Transportation crews continue to work on a bridge along I-29 that was damaged by a fire.

On October 30th, 2019 a bridge along I-29 near Perry Creek was damaged after a fire in a transient camp broke out.

The repair work requires shifting northbound traffic to the southbound lanes in each direction and closing the exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard in the northbound lanes.

The work is expected to be completed by Monday, June 15th, but the Iowa DOT says that it is weather permitting.

Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation says they also have a future project planned near Hamilton Boulevard.

After the July 4th, Holiday Schultz says crews will close Hamilton Boulevard to repair underneath of the I-29 Bridge.

Schultz added that all major construction on I-29 is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Crews are also doing patchwork along I-29 Southbound near the Train Bridge resulting in a lane reduction.

There is no word on when that is expected to be completed.